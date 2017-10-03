Moorhead Business Owners Start GoFundMe for Struggling Restaurant

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The owners of a Moorhead restaurant have started a GoFundMe account to help their struggling business.

IDK, a contemporary fine dining restaurant, opened on the north side of Moorhead Center Mall in July.

After a month of brisk sales, the restaurant has fallen on hard times.

The owner resorted to public financing because banks have refused to lend them money.

“Banks do not want to loan money to restaurants, period,” co-owner Wayne Sander said. “I have talked to banks. I have talked to people that could be potential investors. I have talked to those companies that are so called “predatory lenders” and I cannot get anybody to loan us any money.”

So far IDK has received over $2,000 from the public.

