NDSU’s Urzendowski Established at Stick’s Favorite Target

Urzendowski has four receiving touchdowns this season

FARGO, N.D. — RJ Urzendowski is establishing himself as the favorite target of NDSU quarterback Easton Stick.

He has more than 200 receiving yards this season and four touchdowns to go with it.

Even more impressive is that he has put up those numbers on a team that leads the FCS in rushing yardage.

Most of Urzendowski’s catches this year haven’t been breathtaking though. It’s his ability to get open that makes his job – and his quarterback’s job – easier.

“I think he’s one of the best receivers in the league,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “Bottom line, I really do. The kid does everything for us, from catching the football to blocking to running great routes, and I think he’s a really difficult matchup for people.”