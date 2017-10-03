North Dakota Air National Guard Sends Equipment to U.S. Virgin Islands for Hurricane Relief

Twenty Airmen from the 119th Wing packed and loaded the gear onto six aircraft this past weekend

NORTH DAKOTA — The North Dakota Air National Guard has sent about 80 tons of equipment to the U.S. Virgin Islands to support hurricane relief efforts.

The package consists of a temporary emergency shelter designed to house 150 people with a place to sleep and includes showers and laundry facilities.

The unit also sent eight generators and a big refrigerator unit.

Three members of the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron will hand off the system to units already in place in the Virgin Islands.