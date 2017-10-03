More North Dakotans Who Witnessed Las Vegas Shooting Speak Out

Mike Eslinger was with a group of friends and one is currently in the hospital and remains in critical condition

MINOT, ND — Last night, we told you about Andrew Gudmunson of Minot.

The realtor was in Vegas with his girlfriend and two other Minot friends when he was shot and injured at the concert.

They weren’t the only people from the “Magic City” at that concert.

Mike Eslinger was with a group of friends and one is currently in the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Laura Schnieberbruns and her husband decided to end their vacation early and returned home last night.

Both of them experienced fear like never before.

“I have never been so scared in all my life.” said Schnieberbruns. “There’s guys by us saying ‘we need to run, we need to run’ and I just grabbed a couple of women’s hands and a man’s arm.”

“It’s hard to see people laying on the ground bleeding,” said Eslinger.

Gudmunson’s YouCaring site says he is in stable condition.

The site has already collected nearly $14,000