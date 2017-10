Thinking Green: Weed Control

Think outside the box -- by using a cardboard box.

A renewed focus on weed control in your yard is one of the unfortunate side effects of a prolonged rainy stretch like the one we’ve been seeing lately in the region. And with weed control, you may assume, must come a reliance on chemical means of eradicating weeds.

That’s not necessarily the case, as home improvement expert Danny Lipford explains. Check out his no-chemical fix for weeds in this week’s Thinking Green.