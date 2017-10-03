UND Hockey Treating Game One as Important Tone-Setter

North Dakota opens the season Friday against Alaska Anchorage
Keith Albertson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Hockey season for the University of North Dakota begins on Friday.

UND is making the trip up to Alaska to play Anchorage for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The Fighting Hawks have had the better of the Sea Wolves in recent history, going 6-0-1 in their last seven matchups.

Even though it’s the first series of the season, and it is non-conference play, these early contests could be very important as part of the overall picture.

“Early in the season, all of these games mean so much, especially non-conference,” senior captain Austin Poganski said. “You only have a certain amount of non-conference games, and those are the ones that either save you down the stretch or kind of get in your way down the stretch.”

