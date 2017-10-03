Vandals Hit Fargo Catholic Church for the Second Time

FARGO, ND — It’s the second time within two months Nativity Catholic Church and Elementary have been vandalized.

The first time was in August when more than 37 windows were smashed.

Yesterday morning, the exterior panels of four windows were busted with fist-sized rocks.

Staff says the people who busted the windows got the rocks from the roof.

Damage from both incidents is estimated around $160,000.

The entire area has been blocked off for safety.

“The Fargo Police have been prompt to respond,” said Mike Hagstrom, who is president of JPII Catholic Schools. “I give them credit in what they’ve done. They’ve done a very thorough investigation and it’s still an open investigation so we trust them that they’re working the details. We don’t know if the two cases are related.”

School staff are now thinking of ways to prevent incidents like these from happening again.

They also ask that if anyone has information on the suspects to call police.