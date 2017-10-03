Weather Lore

You Might Like
"They're Shooting at Us"- Fargo Man Shares Story of Survival at Las Vegas Shooting Massacre
FARGO, N.D. -- Nearly 60 people were killed and 527 were injured in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. Three Fargo couples were in the crowd when the shooting started. One of…
Local Public Establishments Installing Mamava Suites for Breastfeeding Mothers
FARGO, ND -- Bathrooms aren't the only private places mothers can breastfeed anymore. "We don't want moms to feel like if they want privacy, that they have to go to the bathroom," said Jackee…
Fargo Police Asking for Community's Help to Stop Neighborhood Crime
FARGO, ND -- The Fargo Police Department is reaching out to the community to hear how they can better inform you on what's happening in your neighborhoods. The department is discussing crime in District…
