City of Wahpeton Votes in New Mayor

WAHPETON, ND — Wahpeton officially has a new mayor.

The city council voted eight to zero on Monday to appoint Ward 1 City Councilman Steve Dale as mayor.

Dale had been handling the duties since Mayor Meryl Hansey resigned in late summer in the midst of a battle with cancer.

He will fill out the rest of Hansey’s term which expires in June.