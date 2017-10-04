Amazon Criticized Over “Pro-Eating Disorder” Clothing

It is labeled under Amazon's novelty clothing section and considered to be "humorous apparel."
Erin Wencl

 

NATIONAL — Amazon is coming under fire for their decision to sell what some people say encourages people to get an eating disorder.

People say the clothing not only promotes a “Pro-Anorexic” or “Pro-Bulimic” attitude, but it could be damaging to those who are struggling with the diseases.

One of the hoodies describes anorexia as “Like Bulimia, Except with Self-Control.”

At this time, Amazon has not responded to the criticism.

