Fargo Police Officer and Shoplifting Suspect Nearly Hit By Motorcyclist

The man on the motorcycle is believed to be an accomplice in the incident at Scheels on 45th Street South.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police officers and a shoplifting suspect narrowly missed injury Tuesday night when a motorcyclist tried to run them over.

The man on the motorcycle is believed to be an accomplice in the incident at Scheels on 45th Street South. The woman ran from the store but was taken into custody in the parking lot. Police say it was then the motorcyclist sped by, striking, but not injuring the woman. He then turned around and drove toward the officers again before fleeing.

Crystal Borseth, 32, of Moorhead was arrested on charges of resisting police.