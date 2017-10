LIVE: National Taco Day!

Vinyl Taco Joins Us With Some Far Out Taco Designs For National Taco Day

Vinyl Taco general manager Anthony Dub joins Adam Ladwig to show off some crazy taco creations for Nation Taco Day.

He shows off some crazy taco creations featuring items like fish, braised pork, fried onions, spinach and even au jus sauce.

Vinyl Taco is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4th with giveaways and a homemade tacos.