LIVE: The Puck Drops On Fargo Force’s 10th Anniversary Season

Forward Mark Senden Talks About What To Expect This Season At Scheel's Arena

Fargo Force Forward Mark Senden joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the Force’s upcoming 10th anniversary season.

The regular season kicks off Friday, October 6th at Scheel’s Arena.

Senden says the Force have a good shot at returning to the playoff this season.

