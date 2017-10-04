Minnesota Auto Mogul, Denny Hecker, Soon to be Released from Halfway House

Hecker had been in prison since October 2011 for bankruptcy fraud and wire fraud
TJ Nelson

MINNEAPOLIS — Disgraced former Twin Cities auto mogul Denny Hecker will soon be a free man.

His lawyer confirmed Tuesday that Hecker has been released to a halfway house in Minneapolis and that he will be free to move on his own on Thursday.

She said he “sounds upbeat and healthy and cheerful, really sounds invigorated.”

Hecker had been in prison since October 2011 for bankruptcy fraud and wire fraud.

He was sentenced to 10 years, but that sentence was later reduced.

Related Post

F5 Project Working to Give Former Inmates a Second...
Minneapolis Police Officer Accused of Sexually Abu...
Jeffs’ Attorney Wants Charges Separated from...
Father of Philando Castile Requesting Portion of $...

You Might Like

Judge: Anti-Vaxx Michigan Mom Headed to Jail

  PONTIAC, Mich. -- The decision is final. The Michigan mother, threatened to be put behind bars if she doesn't vaccinate her nine-year-old son, is headed to jail. Rebecca Bredow has been sentenced to seven days in jail after she…

Amazon Criticized Over "Pro-Eating Disorder" Clothing

  NATIONAL -- Amazon is coming under fire for their decision to sell what some people say encourages people to get an eating disorder. People say the clothing not only promotes a "Pro-Anorexic" or "Pro-Bulimic" attitude, but it could be…

City of Wahpeton Votes in New Mayor

WAHPETON, ND -- Wahpeton officially has a new mayor. The city council voted eight to zero on Monday to appoint Ward 1 City Councilman Steve Dale as mayor. Dale had been handling the duties since Mayor Meryl Hansey resigned in…