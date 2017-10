Two More Suspects Make Pleas in Jamaican Lottery Scam

Two more suspects remain fugitives

BISMARCK, ND — Two more suspects have pleaded guilty in a Jamaican lottery scam.

Federal prosecutors in North Dakota continue efforts to reach deals with the 13 suspects who’ve been arrested.

Seven suspects remain scheduled for trial in January.

At least 90 people lost over $5.7 million in the scam, including a North Dakota woman who lost her life savings.