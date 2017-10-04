West Acres Mall Announces New Store to Fill Former Wet Seal Location

Mall officials say the chain has already begun hiring

FARGO, ND — A self-described yoga-inspired athletic apparel company is coming to Fargo.

Lululemon is opening a store in West Acres Mall sometime this fall.

Mall officials say the chain has already begun hiring.

Lululemon sells a variety of workout clothing for both women and men.

The store will take over the space once occupied by Wet Seal near the food court.

The arrival is good news for the mall which has lost more than a dozen retailers in two years.