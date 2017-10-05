Concordia College Organizes Blood Drive for Las Vegas Victims

This was the first blood drive the Campus Events Commission held and they say they may host the event for two days next time

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia College students are trying to send as much blood as they can to Las Vegas.

The Campus Events Commission holds at least one service event each month and had already planned to hold the blood drive before the shootings on Sunday.

Concordia’s goal was to have 50 appointments scheduled throughout the day in order to raise 38 pints of blood for United Blood Services.

One student says the response has been incredible, with about two people donating every 15 minutes.

“I think especially in wake of what happened in Vegas, being so aware and being conscious, there’s not really a whole lot we can do but now that people know ‘Oh I can give blood. It doesn’t cost me anything, it doesn’t take much time’, it’s been a really cool response,” said Hayley Broich, who is on the commission. “People have wanted to help in whatever way they can.”

