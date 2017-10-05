Construction Worker Falls to His Death at Wheaton Dumont Co-op Elevator in Tenney

TENNEY, Minn. — A construction worker is dead after falling 150 feet from a platform at Wheaton Dumont Co-op Elevator in Tenney.

Authorities said the man was with two other men who were working on the platform that was about 150 feet in the air.

They were working on adjusting another platform connected to the one they were on when one of the men fell.

The 21-year-old man died at the scene around 3 this afternoon.

They say he worked for Gateway Building Systems out of Fergus Falls.

The death is under investigation.