Fargo Police Celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day

FARGO, ND — Today is National Coffee with a Cop day and the Fargo Police Department is joining in on the fun.

Community members had the opportunity to meet and chat with local police officers at Caribou Coffee.

Law officials said the conversations varied.

Some people wanted to discuss issues and problem solving within the community, others just dropped in for small talk.

Regardless of the topic of conversation, Officer Jessica Schindeldecker said building relationships with people is the most important thing.

“Extremely important. Trust and transparency and that openness, you can’t put a price to that,” Officer Schindeldecker said. “This is what we need to do to build those relationships and let the community know that we’re out here, we’re here to serve you and you can trust us and trust that we’re going to do what’s best for our community.”

You are encouraged to call the police if you ever have questions, concerns or ideas you want to chat about.