Fargo Police Say Motorcyclist Possible Accomplice to Shoplifting Suspect

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact Fargo Police

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police were arresting 32 year old Crystal Borseth of Moorhead for shoplifting when a motorcyclist allegedly tried to run them over.

Police are looking for the driver who is believed to be an accomplice to the shoplifter.

The woman was taken into custody in the Scheels parking lot on 45th Street South after running from the store.

Police say the motorcyclist then then hit Borseth, then turned around and drove toward officers before fleeing.

“I’m sure it will go to investigations and they’ll decide as to figure out what the intent was and what the ailments of the crime was,” said Officer Jessica Schindeldecker. “How involved were they with the shoplifting, so there are multiple possibilities.”

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact Fargo Police.