Fargo Schools Celebrate National Walk to School Day

students walked and rode their bike to school instead of hitching a ride

FARGO, ND — A few local elementary schools are trying to inspire kids to be more active.

Eagles Elementary and Ed Clapp Elementary each had their own way to participate in National Walk to School day.

Ed Clapp Elementary held a walk-a-thon to raise more than $5,000 for enrichment programs and teacher classroom grants at their school.

Eagles Elementary encouraged students to walk or bike to school instead of hitching a ride.

“Walking and riding a bike is encouraged,” said Tyler Hetland, physical education teacher at Eagles Elementary. “We go through safety at the beginning of the school year of how to come to school safely and leave safely. So I do encourage a lot of our students to be active in the mornings as they come to school.”

Anyone that walked or biked to Eagles received a footprint charm to put on their shoelaces.