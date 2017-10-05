Minnesota Man Convicted in Murder of Grand Forks Man He was charged in the March 2016 shooting death of 24-year-old Austin Forsman October 5, 2017 TJ Nelson GRAND FORKS, ND — The head of a meth trafficking ring who ordered the murder of a man in Grand Forks has been found guilty. Modesto Torrez of Angus, Minnesota was convicted in federal court on 3 of 4 counts including murder in the furtherance of a drug conspiracy. He was charged in the March 2016 shooting death of 24-year-old Austin Forsman. His body was found in his vehicle at Flying J in Grand Forks. Krystal Feist pleaded guilty in February to murdering Forsman. Torrez will be sentenced on December 1. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Murder Suspect Still on the Loose in Mendota Heigh... Minnesota Attorneys General, 17 Other States Suing... Grand Forks International Airport to Conduct Activ... Bond Set for Naytahwaush Man Accused of Shooting T...