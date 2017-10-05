Minnesota Man Convicted in Murder of Grand Forks Man

He was charged in the March 2016 shooting death of 24-year-old Austin Forsman

GRAND FORKS, ND — The head of a meth trafficking ring who ordered the murder of a man in Grand Forks has been found guilty.

Modesto Torrez of Angus, Minnesota was convicted in federal court on 3 of 4 counts including murder in the furtherance of a drug conspiracy.

He was charged in the March 2016 shooting death of 24-year-old Austin Forsman.

His body was found in his vehicle at Flying J in Grand Forks.

Krystal Feist pleaded guilty in February to murdering Forsman.

Torrez will be sentenced on December 1.