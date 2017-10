Moorhead, Davies Win Regular-Season Finale

Davies topped West Fargo 2-1; Moorhead shut out Fargo North 7-0

FARGO, N.D.— The Davies Eagles topped the West Fargo Packers 2-1 in Thursday night’s contest.

The Moorhead Spuds also came out victorious in their matchup against Fargo North, shutting out the Spartans 7-0.