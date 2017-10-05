Netflix Raising Prices on Streaming Plans

The change affects most of Netflix's 53 million U.S. subscribers, although some won't be hit so long as they don't mind going without high-definition video
TJ Nelson

 

NATIONAL — Netflix is raising the price for its most popular video streaming plan by 10 percent; a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.

Netflix will now charge $11 per month instead of $10 for its most-watched plan that includes HD video.

The price for another plan that includes ultra-high definition, or 4K, video, is going up to $14 a month from $12.

