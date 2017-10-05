Netflix Raising Prices on Streaming Plans

NATIONAL — Netflix is raising the price for its most popular video streaming plan by 10 percent; a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.

The change affects most of Netflix’s 53 million U.S. subscribers, although some won’t be hit so long as they don’t mind going without high-definition video.

Netflix will now charge $11 per month instead of $10 for its most-watched plan that includes HD video.

The price for another plan that includes ultra-high definition, or 4K, video, is going up to $14 a month from $12.