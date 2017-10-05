Nick DeLuca and the Bison Defense Pose a Problem for Indiana State

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU football is on the road this Saturday facing 0-4 Indiana State.

The Sycamores struggled last week when facing Illinois State, a team with a solid defense. By most metrics, however, NDSU’s appears to be better, so the Sycamores are in for a tough battle.

The Bison’s depth is getting tested though, especially at the linebacker position. Nick DeLuca made his return last Saturday, but Dan Marlette tore his ACL, ending his season.

Indiana State Head Coach Curt Mallory says it’s going to be a challenge to stop the likes of DeLuca and the Bison defense.

“I’ve heard more about Nick DeLuca in the last three years, whether I was at Wyoming and now at Indiana State,” said Mallory. “What a fine player he is. He leads the troops there and you watch him up front, they’re tough, hard nosed, aggressive. Their linebackers fly around. Their safeties get you down, knock you down, knock you back. They’re impressive to watch.”