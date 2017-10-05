Sen. Heitkamp Introduces “Savanna’s Act” for Protection of Native American Women

She was the pregnant Fargo woman who was killed and whose baby was taken

FARGO, ND — Federal legislation aimed at protecting Native American women and girls from violence, abduction and human trafficking is named for Savanna Greywind.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp introduced Savanna’s Act in Washington, D.C.

The legislation would improve tribal access to certain federal crime information databases.

Heitkamp says that access will help solve crimes and develop prevention strategies.

The bill would also create standardized protocols for responding to cases of missing and murdered Native Americans.

“Under Savanna’s Act, the Attorney General, in cooperation with the Secretary of the Interior, must consult with the tribes on how to improve tribal access to federal criminal information,” Sen. Heitkamp said. “Data bases such as the National Crime Information Center and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.”

Two of Greywind’s neighbors have been charged with conspiring to kill her and take her infant.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

Brooke Crews will soon be getting a mental evaluation at the state hospital.