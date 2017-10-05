Sen. Heitkamp Introduces Savanna’s Act

The legislation would improve tribal access to certain federal crime information databases.

WASHINGTON – Federal legislation aimed at protecting Native American women and girls from violence, abduction and human trafficking is named for Savanna Greywind, the pregnant Fargo woman who was killed and whose baby was taken.

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp introduced Savanna’s Act Thursday in Washington. The legislation would improve tribal access to certain federal crime information databases. Heitkamp says that access will help solve crimes and develop prevention strategies.

The bill would also create standardized protocols for responding to cases of missing and murdered Native Americans. And it would require an annual report to that would include statistics on missing and murdered Native American women.

Two of Greywind’s neighbors have been charged with conspiring to kill her and take her infant. They have pleaded not guilty.