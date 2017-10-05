Senator Heitkamp Named in Top 10 List for Most Effective Senators Heitkamp was ranked ninth among Democrats in the 114th Congress October 5, 2017 TJ Nelson WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Heitkamp has been named one of the most effective senators by the Center for Effective Lawmaking. It is a joint initiative between the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. Heitkamp was ranked ninth among Democrats in the 114th Congress. She sponsored 29 bills on a variety of issues and got three of those bills signed into law. The Center said such success is rare for a member of the minority party and especially rare for a first time Senator. The top Democrat on the list is Ron Wyden of Oregon. The top Republican is Orrin Hatch of Utah followed closely by South Dakota’s John Thune in second. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Storm Damage Cleanup Teams Are in Full Force in Be... Judge Grants Restraining Order for Wetterlings, Bl... Proposed Ban on Cell Phone Use Behind the Wheel in... Gov. Burgum Trying to Make Good on Giving Back His...