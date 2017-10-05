Witnesses Say Plane Circled Around Church Before Crashing in Eden Prairie

The pilot has not been identified and there was no one else on board

1/2

2/2

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The pilot of a small engine plane has died after crashing in the parking lot of a church in Eden Prairie.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Resurrection Life Church.

Police say the plane took off from the Flying Cloud Airport, but soon contacted airport officials.

“We did hear information from the airport that they did say there was a fire onboard the aircraft,” said Lt. Bill Wyffels of the Eden Prairie Police Department. “It’s a very small aircraft. It did start on fire so it’s got enough damage that I have not been able to identify the make and model of it.”

The pilot has not been identified and there was no one else on board.

Witnesses say they watched the plane circle the church before crashing near the church in the parking lot.

The FAA, NTSB and the Metropolitan Airports Commission are also assisting in the investigation of the crash.