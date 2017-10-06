Congressman Kevin Cramer Responds to President Trump’s Comment, Las Vegas Shooting

He says if the iran deal is decertified, the next 60 days are vital for congress

FARGO, ND — Congressman Kevin Cramer says he’s not sure what President Trump means when he was quoted saying during a photo-op with military leaders that it was the “calm before the storm.”

Cramer, along with Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven and Congressman Colin Peterson gathered at the Fargo VA for a ribbon cutting.

Rep. Cramer talked about President Trump’s comments about possibly de-certifying the Iran deal, which will make the next 60 days for Congress vital.

As for what happened in Las Vegas, Rep. Cramer said the talk is already brewing in Washington.

“Some people want to talk about gun control, some people want to talk about something else,” Cramer said. “We all have to be willing to talk about all of it and then keep our minds as open as possible. But it really starts more with the community than it does at the national level.”

Cramer said he also expects a lot of venues will step up their security to see if anyone may be trying to bring in weapons.