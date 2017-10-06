Lockdown Over at Downtown Fargo Hotel Swat team secures individual at Radisson Hotel Fargo. October 6, 2017 Joe Radske Update: Fargo Police say the situation has been resolved at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fargo. The individual is in custody. — Fargo, ND — Fargo Police are on scene at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fargo dealing with what they call a “suicidal male”. He may have a gun but they could not confirm. The Radisson Hotel is on lockdown and appropriate guests have been evacuated from the building. We have a crew on the scene and will have more as it develops. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Fargo Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Assault ... Fargo Police Want You To Name The K9 South Fargo Search Ends: Suspect Still Not In Cust... Self-Defense with MPX’s Mariah Prussia: Prot...