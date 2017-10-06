Lockdown Over at Downtown Fargo Hotel

Swat team secures individual at Radisson Hotel Fargo.

Update: Fargo Police say the situation has been resolved at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fargo.

The individual is in custody.

—

Fargo, ND — Fargo Police are on scene at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fargo dealing with what they call a “suicidal male”.

He may have a gun but they could not confirm.

The Radisson Hotel is on lockdown and appropriate guests have been evacuated from the building.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more as it develops.