Lockdown Over at Downtown Fargo Hotel

Swat team secures individual at Radisson Hotel Fargo.
Joe Radske

Update: Fargo Police say the situation has been resolved at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fargo.

The individual is in custody.

Fargo, ND — Fargo Police are on scene at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Fargo dealing with what they call a “suicidal male”.

He may have a gun but they could not confirm.

The Radisson Hotel is on lockdown and appropriate guests have been evacuated from the building.

