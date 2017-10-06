Fargo’s VA Hospital Unveils $25 Million Expansion

a healing garden and expanded imaging department among new additions

FARGO, ND — Fargo’s VA Hospital unveiled a $25 million expansion which has been five years in the making.

New areas include a community living center, a primary care clinic, an improved intensive care unit, a healing garden and an expanded imaging department.

North Dakota U.S. Senators Hoeven and Heitkamp, Minnesota Congressman Colin Peterson and North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer where there for the ribbon cutting.

Heitkamp said she’s proud of the area’s commitment to veterans.

“You can have the best facility in the world, you can have a state-of-the-art scanning center, you can have a state-of-the-art visitor’s center, you can have a state-of-the-art emergency room,” Sen. Heitkamp said. “But none of that matters if you don’t have the people that you see here, who care about veterans when they walk through the door.”

Veterans and guests were given a tour of the new facility after the unveiling.