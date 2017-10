Grand Forks Police Searching for Alleged Robber

GRAND FORKS, ND — Police in Grand Forks responded to reports of a robbery at about 5:00 this morning.

The alleged victim told officers a man approached him in a stairwell at the 700 block of North 43rd Street.

He says the man had one hand in his pocket and said, “I just want your money.”

The victim handed him cash and left.

Police say the suspect is a five foot seven white man who wore a bulky coat and face mask.

He has not been found.