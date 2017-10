LIVE: Tailgate Like A Boss At The Fargodome

Bison Illustrated Offers Tips On How To Rule The Parking Lot

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin stops by to tell us about October’s issue.

In this issue, you’ll find tailgating tips and recipes to take your game up a notch before the game.

Kerlin tells us why preparation might be the best way to ensure your parking lot party is a hit.

You can pick up Bison Illustrated and other Spotlight Media magazines for free at stores all across the F-M area.