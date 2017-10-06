LIVE: Wiener Races Ahead of Oktoberfest

We Race Wiener Dogs To Preview This Year's Oktoberfest Celebrations

Alek On-The-Radio with Big 98.7 and Gunner Haznogunz from Q 105.1 join Adam Ladwig to talk Oktoberfest!

Oktoberfest celebrations are taking over downtown Fargo this weekend. Everything from from a pub crawl to keg Olympics to the famous wiener races are on tap.

Find a full schedule of Oktoberfest events by clicking here.

But that’s not all! We had our very own wiener race outside of KVRR Local News studios with our intrepid pooches Charlie and Watson. Which wiener dog wins our race? Watch the clip to find out!