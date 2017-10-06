Man Who Helped Rescue Alexandria Teen from Kidnappers Gives Back to the Family

1/2 COURTESY: Alexandria Police Department, Facebook

2/2 COURTESY: Alexandria Police Department, Facebook

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Police in Alexandria say the man rewarded for a kidnapped girl’s safe return gave the money back to the victim’s family.

Chief Rick Wyffels says Earl Melchert was the man who called 911 after Jasmine Block escaped on September 5th.

In what police call an incredible example of kindness, Melchert gave the $7,000 reward back to Block.

He called Jasmine Block the “real hero,” and apparently handed the reward over without hesitation.

This award was funded by the Block family and an anonymous donor.