Moorhead Restaurant Asking for Donations Shuts Down

The owner said they resorted to public funding since banks would no longer give them loans

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A struggling restaurant in Moorhead is set to close its doors for good.

IDK is a self-proclaimed fine-dining restaurant which opened about three months ago near the Moorhead Center Mall.

About six days ago, owners launched a GoFundMe page saying the business has fallen on hard financial times.

The page had raised nearly $2,100.

The owner said they resorted to public funding since banks would no longer give them loans.

IDK will permanently close after 10:00 p.m. this Saturday.