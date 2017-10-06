Play of the Week Nominees: October 6

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER-KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature two plays from the gridiron.

Oak Grove’s Luke Bergstrom would not be denied as he hammers his way into the end zone to help his team get a win.

On defense, Moorhead’s Colton Krier picks off Willmar with a diving snag.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.

