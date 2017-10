THE BUZZ: Wyoming Man Tells Police He is from 2048 and Comes with a Warning Message

CASPER, Wyo. — Police say they have heard just about everything when it comes to people attempting to get out of trouble with the law.

It appears we have a time-traveler in our midst.

Police in Casper, Wyoming arrested Bryant Johnson after they say he was drunk in public and causing a disturbance.

He had allegedly had slurred speech, blood-shot eyes and a BAC of .136

But Johnson said he wasn’t drinking.

He told police he is a time-traveler from the year 2048 and has traveled back in time to warn us of an impending alien invasion.

When police arrived on scene, he said something along the lines of “Take me to your leader” and demanded to talk to the “town president.”

As for being drunk, Johnson said the aliens had to fill him with alcohol in order to transport him through time.

However, there was a crossed wire.

Johnson said he was supposed to be sent to 2018.