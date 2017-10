White Bear Lake Man Found Living with Dead Bodies of Family Members for Nearly a Year

These bodies were found last year, but Kuefler was charged this week

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Prosecutors say a White Bear Lake man lived with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for almost a year.

Sixty-year-old James Kuefler is being charged with interference of a dead body after her neglected to tell police his relatives died of natural causes.

Reports say the mother’s body was decomposed and skeletal while the brother’s body was “mummified.”

Authorities determined the mother, 94-year-old Evelyn Kuefler, died in August of 2015 while his brother Richard died earlier.