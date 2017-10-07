GiGi’s Playhouse Raises Money to Support Those with Down Syndrome

The event at Scheels Arena raised $55,000, which is enough to keep the non-profit staffed for the entire year

FARGO, N.D. — She said it was like a bomb dropped when she and her husband discovered their son, Owen, had Down Syndrome.

“As a parent, you go through all of the emotions and it’s actually a grieving process until you realize and meet other families and realize your life is going to be okay,” Shelly Peterson said. “He’s been the biggest blessing of our lives.”

Since then, Peterson has been heavily involved with Gigi’s Playhouse, a place which supports people with Down Syndrome of all ages.

“I always tell new moms it’s like a new sisterhood that you entered and it’s one big family because we all help each other out,” Peterson said.

Twenty–three pairs of chromosomes makeup a person’s DNA. People with Down Syndrome have a third copy of their 21st chromosome.

To represent the extra chromosome, forty eight teams walked three laps inside Scheels Arena. Gigi’s raised more than $55,000 which they say is enough to keep them staffed for the entire year.

Lacie Romie says she’s fortunate to live in a place with the right resources to support her son.

“We have the best family, friends and community that we live in,” Romie said. ‘I hope that all kids have the support that Louis does to be the best version that they can be.”

Gigi’s staff members say they never let Down Syndrome define someone.

“I think people perceive change as a bad thing when in reality, it’s just a variation of awesome,” said Andy Richards, Gigi’s Playhouse vice chair. “There’s a lot of kids that I’ve met and dealt with that are probably some of the nicest kids.”

They say it adds to the person they already are.

More than 700 people took part in the walk and festival.