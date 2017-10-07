NDSU Football Stays Perfect, Dominates Sycamores

Easton Stick throws for four touchdowns in Bison victory.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (NDSU Athletics) – Easton Stick passed for a career-high four touchdowns and North Dakota State rushed for 246 yards as the No. 2-ranked Bison beat Indiana State 52-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Stick completed passes to 10 different receivers and finished 18 of 23 for 191 yards. Darrius Shepherd caught six passes for 94 yards, Connor Wentz had two touchdown catches, and Ben Ellefson and Dallas Freeman each caught TDs.

Lance Dunn led seven NDSU ballcarriers with 16 carries for 74 yards and two scores. Bruce Anderson had 12 carries for 50 yards and Adam Cofield carried six times for 26 yards including his first career touchdown.

North Dakota State (5-0, 2-0 MVFC) scored 24 points off six Indiana State turnovers. Tre Dempsey, Jalen Allison and James Hendricks each had interceptions and the Sycamores (0-5, 0-2 MVFC) lost three of their four fumbles.

Linebacker Aaron Mercadel led the Bison with six tackles and Nick DeLuca had five.

LeMonte Booker rushed 10 times for 104 yards to lead Indiana State. Quarterbacks Cade Sparks and Isaac Harker combined to go 8 of 19 for 118 yards.

The victory was NDSU’s 11th straight on the road and 12th straight away from Fargo, extending the longest road winning streak in the Football Championship Subdivision.

North Dakota State travels to face Youngstown State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio. The Penguins were 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference heading into their game at South Dakota.