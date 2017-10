Oak Grove Football Holds on Over Maple Valley/Enderlin

Grovers clinch first playoff berth since 2008.

FARGO, N.D. — The Oak Grove Grovers hosted Maple Valley-Enderlin on Saturday for Homecoming. The Grovers held on to win 27-18. Ben Hoggarth had a pick six late in the game to seal the victory for Oak Grove.

With the win Oak Grove has clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.