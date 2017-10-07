Red River Market Celebrates Fall with Polka Music, Face Painting and Pumpkins

FARGO, N.D. — As the first week of fall comes to an end, the season’s celebrations are beginning here in Fargo.

The Red River Market Fall Festival began October with polka music from the Dakota Dutchman, an urban pumpkin patch, face painting and fall foods.

Sixty-five vendors were at the market selling donuts, brisket to clothes.

After the festival, celebrators headed to NP Avenue for the Oktoberfest Pub Crawl.

“We love creating a venue for the community to come together. I mean you see all ages, all different people here: dogs, babies,” said Jon Burgum, Red River Market organizer. “Anyone from our community is coming out to the farmer’s market and we have such great produce, the pumpkins here and the urban pumpkin patch. With a day like today, it’s hard not to love being in Fargo in the fall.”

The market runs every Saturday until the end of the month.