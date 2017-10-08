10th Annual Cuts for a Cure

The funds will support the Edith Sanford Breast Center for Cancer Research

FARGO, ND — When it comes to getting your hair done there are all types of styles and colors.

“Men’s, kids, women’s, perms, cuts, whatever you’re in need of,” said Lori Kjelland, the Salon manager.

Regardless of your choice, you can walk out with a fresh look while supporting people with breast cancer.

“To help others in the community,” said Kjelland.

Year after year, the salon at Herberger’s has hosted Cuts for a Cure.

“From being from such small areas, it’s nice that Herberger’s, being such a worldwide organization, that it’s nice their supporting it,” said Alysa Clift, a customer.

50% of the proceeds from salon services are being donated and this year their goal is to hit 2,000.

The funds will support the Edith Sanford Breast Center for cancer research.

“Everybody’s affected by cancer one way or another. Whether it’s breast cancer,” said Kjelland.

Salon staff says they want women and men to feel good about their hair styles.

“Hair is something that women keep so close to them,” said Clift.

“Make them look good, feel good, we are there support a lot of times,” said Kjelland.

The annual event is one day only and happens at The Salon at Herberger’s in Fargo and other participating locations.