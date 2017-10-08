Flags Flying At Half-Staff Sunday In Honor Of Fallen Firefighters

Fire Prevention Week Is October 8 Through 14

Flags in North Dakota are flying at half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Gov. Burgum issued the directive to go along with a proclamation by President Trump declaring October 8 through 14 as Fire Prevention Week.

The president also called on all Americans to renew their efforts to prevent fires and their tragic consequences.