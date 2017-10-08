Flags Flying At Half-Staff Sunday In Honor Of Fallen Firefighters

Fire Prevention Week Is October 8 Through 14
TJ Nelson

Flags in North Dakota are flying at half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Gov. Burgum issued the directive to go along with a proclamation by President Trump declaring October 8 through 14 as Fire Prevention Week.

The president also called on all Americans to renew their efforts to prevent fires and their tragic consequences.

Related Post

Gov. Dayton Opposes National Anthem Protests, Says...
GiGi’s Playhouse Celebrates World Down Syndr...
FBI Hopes for New Leads in North Dakota Murder Cas...
Senator Heitkamp Asking Ranchers be Given Tax Brea...

You Might Like

10th Annual Cuts for a Cure

  FARGO, ND -- When it comes to getting your hair done there are all types of styles and colors. "Men's, kids, women's, perms, cuts, whatever you're in need of," said Lori…