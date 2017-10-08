Pink Powerhouse Pull Practice

Teams of eight are raising money and awareness to prove how strong they can be when working together

FARGO, ND — Most people can say they have been touched by breast cancer is some way, and the Pink Powerhouse Pull is showing their support.

Organizers had a practice run and pulled a pink concrete mixer to show that anything is possible.

The practice run was in preparation for their event on Saturday October 14th at the Fargo Civic Center from 12 to 5.

“I want to see the camaraderie between women and show just how strong we are as women. Teams of 8 doesn’t sound like much when you are looking at that size of a vehicle but really it is possible. And I want to show just how strong we are when we come together and support each other,” said Tammy Osvold, the Pink Powerhouse Pull Chair.

Organizers are still looking for women to join teams for the event next week. You can contact katie.pipinich@cancer.org if you are interested in participating on a team.