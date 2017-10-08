Second Half Surge Gives NDSU Soccer Big Win

Bison score 3 goals in the second half to down Omaha.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Junior defender Hanna Norman netted a goal with two minutes remaining in the second-half to help the North Dakota State University women’s soccer team earn a 3-2 victory over the Omaha Mavericks Sunday, Oct. 8, in a Summit League match at Dacotah Field.

With the Bison (5-9-0 overall, 3-1-0 Summit) and Mavs (4-8-1 overall, 1-2-0 Summit) tied, 2-2, Norman headed what proved to be the game-winning goal into the back of the net in the 88th-minute off a Roxy Roemer corner kick. It was Norman’s third goal and Roemer’s first assist of the season.

Omaha jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Cydney Skinner scored a goal in the 36th-minute. The Bison responded, though, as sophomore Mariah Haberle tied the match, 1-1, when she volleyed a cross-pass from Britney Monteon into the back of the net in the 62nd-minute. It was Haberle’s first goal and Monteon’s first assist of the season.

Haberle put NDSU in front, 2-1, after she scored her second goal of the match off a pass from Malley O’Brien in the 71st-minute. It was O’Brien’s first assist of 2017.

The lead was short-lived, though, as the Mavs’ Emily Romero leveled the contest, 2-2, five minutes later with a goal off a short free-kick.

For the match, Omaha outshot the Bison, 19-13, while NDSU posted a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks taken.

Sophomore goalkeeper Monica Polgar earned her fifth win of the season to improve to 5-4-0 between the posts after allowing two goals while making a career-high nine saves in 90 minutes.

Skinner and Romero led the Mavericks with two shots on goal and one goal apiece.

UNO goalkeeper Erin Bunker (2-5-1) suffered the loss in goal after giving up three goals while making two saves.

North Dakota State is scheduled to travel to Macomb, Ill., Friday, Oct. 13, for a Summit League match at Western Illinois University. First kick is slated for 3 p.m.