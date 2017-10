Woman Sent To Hospital After Beet Truck Driver Fails To Yield

Crash Happened Friday Morning In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A collision between a beet truck and a SUV sends one person to the hospital.

The SUV driven by 65-year-old Jade Rude of Thief River Falls was hit by a beet truck driver who failed to yield.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 66 and 19 around 10 o’clock Friday morning.

Rude was taken to Altru in Grand Forks.

There is no word on her condition.

No word on if the beet truck driver from Bemidji will be cited.