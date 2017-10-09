Apartment Fire Overnight in South Fargo At around 1:50 am fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on the third floor at 137 Prairie Wood Drive in Fargo. October 9, 2017 Joe Radske Fargo, ND — Firefighters responding to a blaze at apartment building on the south side of Fargo this morning. At around 1:50 am fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on the third floor at 137 Prairie Wood Drive in Fargo. The fire started due to unattended cooking, creating heavy smoke. The residents were able to put out the fire within the apartment with a fire extinguisher. Once fire crews arrived, they evacuated the building and cleared the rest of the smoke out of the apartment. There’s minor damage to the kitchen and the residents were back in the apartment after 15 minutes. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Community of Park Rapids Offering Help on Repairs ... Candle Causes Fire in Fargo Apartment Boaters Rescued From Red River in South Fargo Funeral Services Set as Carrington Community Comes...