Apartment Fire Overnight in South Fargo

At around 1:50 am fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on the third floor at 137 Prairie Wood Drive in Fargo.

Fargo, ND — Firefighters responding to a blaze at apartment building on the south side of Fargo this morning.

The fire started due to unattended cooking, creating heavy smoke.

The residents were able to put out the fire within the apartment with a fire extinguisher.

Once fire crews arrived, they evacuated the building and cleared the rest of the smoke out of the apartment.

There’s minor damage to the kitchen and the residents were back in the apartment after 15 minutes.